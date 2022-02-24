Mid-Coast could get forest plantation to support growing timber industry

news, local-news,

The timber industry in the Mid Coast could benefit from a new federal government grant which is providing funds for growing plantation estates to lock-in future wood supply. The forestry sector is a huge employer in the region and growing the plantation estate would ensure that continues into the future, said Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie. "This program is about getting more trees in the ground and ensuring forest industries in our region have a long term future," Dr Gillespie said. "We want to partner with NSW to grow this renewable, sustainable industry so that it can continue to create jobs here and deliver quality, Australian made products to markets. "This investment, made in partnership with states and territories and industry, will create local jobs, not just in the planting phase, but in 25 or 30 years' time when that wood is harvested and processed into a truss or a timber frame. "This is the largest direct investment of any Australian government in plantation establishment for more than 30 years," Dr Gillespie said. The federal government will invest more than $86 million over five years to support the establishment of new forest plantations. For more information on the program visit: www.awe.gov.au/agriculture-land/forestry

