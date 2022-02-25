community,

Uniting Church The Lansdowne Uniting Church members, together with the congregation from Coopernook and Harrington, are celebrating their Annual Harvest Thanksgiving Service at the Coopernook Church on Sunday, February 27 at 9.30am followed by the auction of goods at 10.30am. Reverend Claire Wright will conduct the service and Mr Barry Chick is the special auctioneer. This is an event not to be missed. All welcome to go along and join in. Twilight Markets The Lansdowne Community Hall's Twilight Market and car boot sale is on Saturday, February 26 in the hall and surrounding grounds. The market will commence at 4pm. Plants, jams, cakes, Jewellery, craft, new and preloved items, books, and lots more. Ron will have the barbecue hot and ready to cook up your orders for his great sausage sandwiches. The ladies in the kitchen will have wonderful home cooked goodies to have with a cuppa. There will be lucky spot prizes and a raffle and a competition to enter. Monies raised from the evening will go towards the upkeep and events happening at the hall. There is ample room in the grounds surrounding the hall and a few places left in the hall. Stall holders are most welcome. $10 per stall space. For stall bookings or for further information please phone 65567146. Fishing Club The Lansdowne Fishing Club will hold their fundraising raffles at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club tomorrow evening, Saturday, February 26. The end of month prize of a fishing package will also be drawn. Their planned fishing club camping weekend will be held on March 18, 19 an d20 at Knorrit Flat Retreat. The cost will be $17 per person or $45 per family. Names in at the Club by March 1 if interested in attending. For anyone interested in joining the fishing club membership fees are only $5 per adult and $2 per child.

