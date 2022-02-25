news, local-news,

GEMMA Eady-Muxlow leads a busy life. She excels in dancing, futsal, water polo and surf life saving. Gemma was named the Newcastle Permanent Junior Lifesaver of the Year for the Surf Life Saving Lower North Coast Branch. And although she has been an active nipper at Crowdy Head Surf Life Saving Club since under 6s and now a valued patrol member, the award came as a surprise to her. "I was kind of shocked. They read out the name and I was like 'oh what!'," Gemma said. Having recently completed her Surf Rescue Certificate (SRC), the 14-year-old had her first day on patrol at Crowdy Beach last Sunday (February 20) with her mum, Neolie, who has also been a member of the surf club since she was a nipper. "Surf life saving runs in my family, so to get this award was so cool. I called my uncle Adam and my nan straight away. I think they were really excited," Gemma said. Gemma's uncle, Adam Eady, is is the president of the Crowdy Head Surf Life Saving Club. Her mum, Neolie Eady, also went through nippers and surf life saving at Crowdy Head and continues to do patrols and help out the nippers. Neolie is the director of member services at the club. And her grandfather, Bill Eady, is a life member of the Cronulla Surf Club and the Crowdy Head Surf Life Saving Club. The name Eady is synonymous with Crowdy Head Surf Club. And although last Sunday was Gemma's first official surf patrol as an active SRC member, she has been attending patrols with her mum and uncles for as long as she can remember. "I was so excited when I did my first patrol, I couldn't wait. "And even though it was my first patrol, I hope I will be doing it for a long time just like my family." When she is not on patrol, Gemma said she likes to help out the age managers for the nippers. She says she hopes to inspire the nippers, just as she looked up to the age managers when she was a nipper. "I definitely had a lot of mentors in the club when I was a nipper, like mum and uncle Ace (Adam), so I love helping out the age managers with water safety and things like that." Her favourite surf life saving events are the beach sprints and boards. "Whenever we are at the beach I will be swimming or I will grab a board and paddle over to the harbour, or I'll be catching some waves," she said. Gemma also received the President's Award at the Crowdy Head Surf Club in 2021, which recognises a nipper in the club who embodies the values of surf life saving. She was the Manning River Times - Iguana Sportstar of the Week in early 2020 for making an Australian futsal side for a Costa Blanca Cup in Spain. But says she doesn't play futsal anymore because she simply doesn't have enough time. Instead, Gemma attends four dance classes a week at Andrea Rowsell Academy of Dance, plays water polo in Taree, and spends every weekend at Crowdy Head Beach helping out the nippers or around the club. Now she's added the surf patrol to her repertoire. She says she may take up soccer this year if she can squeeze it in. Her award, the branch's Junior Lifesaver of the Year, was announced at a function held at Cape Hawke Surf Club in Forster on Thursday, February 17. Read more: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/b5686cfe-8f72-4623-8703-88d17003d83f.JPG/r0_41_2590_1504_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg