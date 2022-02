news, local-news,

Traffic is moving freely along Failford Road, near Nabiac, after a truck rolled on its side in a single vehicle crash at around 9am Wednesday morning (February 23). There was no spill and no reports of injury, a spokesperson from Fire and Rescue NSW told the Times. The spokesperson said Taree Rural Fire Service were in attendance, as were ambulance and police. The crash occurred 500m south of the intersection from Failford Road and the Pacific Highway.

