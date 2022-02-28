community,

Dog shows, rodeos, and demo derbies will once again fill the showground when Wingham Show returns bigger and better than ever in 2022. The Wingham Show Society has been granted $40,480 from the State government to support the delivery of the popular event. And president of the Wingham Show Society, Elaine Turner, assures this financial boost will make this year's show the best one yet. "We are over the moon. It really is going to help us put on a bigger and better show this year after two years of having to cancel due to COVID. "We are going to use the funding to use local businesses, get community groups on board, and get local entertainers for the show." Mrs Turner said the funding will also help with marketing, prizes, ribbons, and other added expenses. "It will also help with equipment hire which is a big, big cost for us." The Wingham Show is held at Wingham Showground on Friday March 25, Saturday March 26, and Sunday March 27. Gates open at 6am all three days. Mrs Turner said the funding has allowed the team to lock in a local balloon artist who will give out free balloons on the Saturday of the Wingham Show. "Like other small businesses and entertainers, this lady hasn't had much work for the past two years. So it is great we are able to get her in to give out balloons to the kids at the show." This year also marks 135 years of the Wingham Show at Wingham Showground. "We have so much history here in Wingham, so it will be great to celebrate that, marking the 135th anniversary of the Wingham Show. Mrs Turner said the Friday night rodeo will be a highlight, as will the Family Fun Day on the Saturday, and demo derby and fireworks on the Sunday. "There really is something for everyone," she said. For the Friday, adult tickets are $20, pensioners and children aged 12-18 are $15, children 5-11 years are $10, and under five years are free. Saturday and Sunday adult tickets are $15, pensioners and 12-18 are $10, 5-11 years are $5, and under free years are free. The grant is part of the NSW Country Shows Support Package. The $5 million Country Shows Support Package is part of the NSW government's $200 million Regional Recovery Package, which will deliver long term support and certainty for the regions as the state reopens. "The whole community is so excited, and we are two, to be able to deliver our three-day show. "We are able to incorporate local art, culture, and entertainment, which is putting money back into our community, because our local businesses and entertainers have really suffered too," Mrs Turner said. Read more:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/ad75f23e-52ad-412c-8c05-ab94c24f2fcb.jpg/r0_230_2016_1369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg