Still no progress on Tinonee 'catwalk' jetty

Nearly one year on from the March 2019 floods, the Tinonee community is wondering when it's jetty, which was badly damaged in the floods. In September 2021, MidCoast Council's manager of public spaces, recreation and trades, Dan Aldridge said repairing the jetty is on council's program of works and he hoped it would be repaired before Christmas 2021. However, nothing has yet been done to fix it and it appears there is no known date for it's repair. The Manning River Times contacted Mr Aldridge for an update on the situation. "All jetties are waiting for disaster relief funding. In the Manning River, from Wingham to Manning Point, not one of them is up and running. Tinonee is in the exact same boat a the rest of the community, unfortunately," Mr Aldridge said. "From Wingham Riverside Reserve down, everyone of them is damaged or displaced and non operational."

