Tinonee Topics: Museum opening still cautious

Seniors Week concert Local seniors are reminded that tickets are available for the annual senior's concert being held at Club Taree on Tuesday March 1. The local Tinonee Friendship Group members usually take up the opportunity to be part of this enjoyable event. Tinonee Historical Society Seven members attended the first monthly meeting for 2022 held on Tuesday February 22 and there were a numbers of items discussed including several upcoming grants being made available through the local council and museum and galleries. Visitation numbers are slowly picking up, but at this stage the Tinonee Museum is not opening on a Saturday afternoon unless a pre-booking has been made and members can be present to assist. At the meeting the members paused and expressed their sympathy on the passing of Mrs Muriel Adair and her sister Mrs Hildred Begbie over the last six weeks Shout out A big shout out goes out to friend Ron Irwin and wife Lesley who are going to be raising funds for RSL Lifecare by completing 82 kilometres around Wingham's Central Park in memory of the 82 lives lost when the HMAS Voyager was involved in a collision in 1964. The attempt marks the 58th anniversary of the tragic event and ties in with Ron being 82 years old. He and Lesley are celebrating their 58th wedding anniversary. It is hoped that they will receive a reasonable amount in donations/sponsorship and they aim to conclude it in 58 days and before Anzac Day 2022.

