OLD Bar Pirates will have their first hit-out for the 2022 Group Three Rugby League season on Saturday when they tackle Central Newcastle in a trial at the Trad Fields at Old Bar. This will be for the Joel Dark Cup. A Pirate junior, Joel died after playing in a first grade game for Central in September 2020. "Central's going to bring a mainly reserve grade side, but they'll be throwing a few first graders in there as well, so it will be tough. They'll be a good yardstick,'' Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry said. Henry said the Pirates have retained '90 percent' of last season's first grade squad. Old Bar was the best performed southern side in 2021 and were in third place when the season came to a half mid-August when the State went into lockdown and the competition was suspended. "We've lost a few experienced players - Jake Hazard and Dan Dumas are gone while Drey Mercy has moved to Sydney, so we have a few spots to fill,'' Henry said. Main off-season gain is former Taree City forward Will Clarke, who returns after having a season off in 2021. Another ex-Bull, Thomas Paulson is also playing for the Pirates and they'll add to the depth in the forwards. Henry said some of the club's younger brigade including hooker Xavier Wells and utility player Taye Cochrane, who both trained in West Tigers system squad during the summer, are back with the club and will push for inclusion in first grade at some stage. Henry predicts a big year for enigmatic utility player Kurt Lewis. RELATED: Old Bar donates $30,000 to Westpac Helicopter Service "He had to complete a suspension last year so he only had a couple of games,'' Henry explained. "This year he'll be right from the start of the season and that's a big plus.'' Henry said Lewis will have a roaming commission and is likely to fill a few spots in the backline before the campaign is finished. "He can play five-eighth, centre, fullback or in the forwards if he's needed,'' he said. Big prop Rumone Jackson has re-signed. He's back working in this area and so will be able to train regularly with the Pirates after travelling up from Muswellbrook last year. The Pirates has the foundation of a a strong pack with Jackson, Jared Wooster, Shannon Martin along with Clarke, Henry pointed out. "We're still talking to a couple of outside backs and trying to get them across. But it's only February, we don't start until April 23, so there's still plenty of time,'' Henry pointed out. He will continue to play hooker, with co-coach Jordan Worboys at halfback. Henry's also just back from a holiday in US and admits he's a bit short of a gallop. "I think I'll ease myself in this week,'' he laughed. Saturday's trial will kickoff at 2pm.

