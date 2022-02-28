COVID outbreak in Wingham Community Hospital

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

An outbreak of COVID-19 has hit patients and staff at Wingham Community Hospital, with rumours that nine patients and a minimum of five staff had contracted the virus in the 16-bed rehabilitation facility. Hunter New England Local Health District (HNELHD) said the hospital enacted a COVID-19 response on Monday, February 14. "The source of the outbreak was an asymptomatic person who initially tested negative to COVID-19 upon admission to another hospital in the district," a spokesperson for HNELHD said. "The patient tested negative again prior to their transfer to Wingham Hospital. They subsequently tested positive to COVID-19 whilst an inpatient at Wingham Hospital." HNEHLD said the response was enacted after "being notified of a small number of COVID-19 positive patients" in the hospital. "All positive patients were placed in isolation and contact tracing and testing immediately commenced," the spokesperson said. "Appropriate measures continue to be taken to prevent further spread, including wearing of appropriate PPE, increased cleaning protocols and regular testing of both staff and patients." Rumours are circulating in the community that staff at the hospital who have contracted the virus are being denied 'COVID leave' and are being forced to take their own sick leave or unpaid leave. There are also claims that staff who can work remotely are being denied the right to work though there are policies in place for such scenarios. "No staff at Wingham Hospital have requested to work from home. However, as we have done throughout the pandemic, non-clinical staff can be set up to work from home if their work can be performed remotely," the HNELHD spokesperson said in response to the rumours. Other rumours doing the rounds say that COVID-19 positive nursing staff in the Manning Valley are being made to work. "No staff have been denied their entitled leave or asked to work whilst COVID-19 positive at any of our facilities. We have clearly established protocols for leave management which are followed when situations such as this arise. "We assure the community that all of those who have tested positive are being monitored closely, provided all care and isolated appropriately until they recover," the spokesperson went on to say. "The health and safety of our patients and staff remain our highest priority."

