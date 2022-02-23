news, local-news,

"Glam rock and roll cabaret with heart stopping physical feats, a costume selection to die for and enough talent to make you sick...our only complaint - we wanted more!" (We Know Melbourne 2019) t's stellar, smashing and sensational, and it's coming to the Manning Entertainment Centre (MEC) on Saturday April 2 at 7:30pm. Rebel is a live circus rock tribute to the original rebel, David Bowie. Stage dive into this spectacular show for a night of live music, glittering glam rock, phenomenal acrobatics, breathtaking aerials and stunning, heart stopping sideshow. Live music combined with circus and comedy brings to life David Bowie's incredible body of work that spanned more than 50 years, and an aesthetic that broke ground and thrilled generations. Rebel has been inspired by the words of Bowie: "I want to tart rock up. I don't want to climb out of my fantasies in order to go up on stage - I want to take them on stage with me.". You might also like: Cast of Mamma Mia! thrilling in rehearsal and ready to go on stage Rebel is your Bowie fantasies realised - a live band, breathtaking circus, a spectacular rock and roll sideshow. Rebel is much more than a tribute show, with aesthetics and theatricality inspired by Bowie and fed into a live rock and roll circus extravaganza. The show is headlined by the incredible multi-award winning Stewart Reeve. Stewart is a seasoned and versatile Australian performer, starring in a number of leading roles in popular performance venues nationally. Stewart is well known for his work in Melbourne and the Gold Coast's famous entertainment venues, Dracula's Cabaret. For five years, Stewart trod the boards of the Melbourne venue captivating audiences with his quick witted comedic timing and power house vocals. Stewart has also had a years of experience in the corporate entertainment circuit performing in some of Melbourne's most popular entertainment venues with 80s cover band Stand and Deliver, and at sea with The Australian Boyz of Motown. Stewart has also played lead roles in shows such as The Producers, Little Shop of Horrors, Avenue Q, La Cage Aux Folles, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Curtains, The Wedding Singer and Forever Plaid. Rebel also features a rockstar band of artists from across artistic genres, and co-created by Highwire Entertainment (the production house behind Rouge, Papillon and Pop Party Throwdown among others). Rebel is a non-stop circus rock and roll party! Book now at themec.com.au or phone 6592 5466.

