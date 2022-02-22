Appeal launched for Manning Valley parvovirus puppies

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Unvaccinated dogs - even those who never leave their properties - are currently at risk of of contracting the deadly parvovirus in the Manning Valley. The outbreak is spreading rapidly, killing unvaccinated puppies and putting the lives of many adult dogs at risk. Manning Veterinary Hospital's Dr Geert Lampen says the virus is so contagious, it is even spreading from the streets to people's clothes and shoes and owners are unknowingly taking the virus home to their unvaccinated dogs. "Tiny particles of the virus brought home off the streets are enough to infect an unvaccinated dog," says Geert. Dogs who are not up to date with boosters are also at risk. Tragically, treatment for this virus is lengthy, costs $2000 to $3000 and comes with a very guarded prognosis. Many owners simply don't have the money. Also in the news: "As a result, we have had to humanely euthanase many parvo positive dogs this summer, where owners had no access to funds. Most of these dogs have been between two and six months of age." Vets are calling for owners to get their dogs vaccinated as soon as possible. Puppy Playschool's Ros and Mike Clafton Walker have this week launched a Parvo Appeal to raise funds to help those in need of financial assistance to get their puppies vaccinated. The fund will also to help save dogs with parvo who vets believe may have a chance at survival with treatment. Based at Wingham Pet Motel, Ros and Mike run Manning Veterinary Hospital's Puppy Playschool for dogs aged 8 to 12 weeks. "This fund will help people in our area be able to afford the full cost of vaccinations. And if the vets think they can save a puppy, with parvovirus, this fund will give financial assistance to help save the puppies of families who would otherwise not be able to afford treatment," says Ros. "Many of our clients are digging deep into their pockets to help puppies less fortunate than theirs." Donations can be made at winghampetmotel.com.au/parvo-appeal/ Financial assistance If you are a concession card holder and need to get your dog vaccinated, the Taree branch of the RSPCA can also provide financial assistance by paying the first consult fee. Vets have the details or email tareebranch@rspcansw.org.au. The standard puppy vaccination protocol is three vaccinations, four weeks apart. But vets say even one or two vaccinations would hugely increase their immune response to the disease and increase their chances of survival. "It is just heartbreaking to have to tell owners their beautiful puppy has to be euthanised because they can't afford the treatment." Vaccinated dogs can still become unwell after contracting the virus which is spread through contact with other dogs or dog faeces. Early signs are lethargy, diahorrea and vomiting. What you can do Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/13ff8a21-db87-4aa4-a491-80156943fd30.jpg/r10_0_1920_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg