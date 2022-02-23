community,

"Humbled and proud." These are the words Nancy Boyling used to describe how she felt after receiving her Medal of the Order of Australia award (OAM) at her investiture ceremony in Sydney last week. And humble she is. The award was presented to Nancy by the Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC Governor of NSW at Government House on Friday, February 18. "It was a great experience, and I share that feeling with all the other people and volunteers I have worked with over the years." The Wingham resident was named in the 2021 Queen's Birthday Honours List last June for her 'service to the community through charitable organisations'. Joining Nancy at the investiture ceremony were her husband, John, and their sons David and Matthew, alongside the 15 other award recipients and their families. "My family kept telling me they were very proud, I think they were pretty chuffed about the whole thing." Nancy's original ceremony was supposed to be in September 2021, but was postponed due to COVID. And having never been to the Government House before, Nancy said the visit was a 'real honour'. "Seeing Government House in its grandeur was just beautiful. It was a day I will never forget." At the end of the ceremony, the Governor spent time chatting with the honourees and their family and friends while the champagne and canapes were served. Nancy said the Governor's 'lovely' presence put her nerves at ease. "She was so lovely. It was honestly just like chatting to a friend," Nancy said. "It was a wonderful day, and a real memorable one." Nancy has been a member with Taree Quota Club (formerly Quota International Taree Inc.) since 1993, holding various executive positions over the 28 years, including two stints as president, first from 2003 to 2005, and again from 2018 to 2020. Through Quota Nancy has also helped raise funds to support the Cancer Council, Manning Valley Can Assist, Jeans for Genes and the McGrath Foundation. In addition to Quota, Nancy is also a member of the Wingham Advancement Group, volunteers for the Taree Show Committee, and is a volunteer for her Parish council, of which she was formerly a member for 12 years. Previously she was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels in Wingham and Taree for many, many years, a member of the Wingham High School P and C for 25 years. She started volunteering early - at 16 years of age, as a Girl Guide Leader, a position she held for the next 12 years. In January 2019, Nancy accepted an award for Community Activity of the Year in MidCoast Council's Australia Day Awards for the Red Umbrella Appeal. Later that year, Quota International named her Volunteer of the Year. RELATED:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/81bdfe80-8283-4257-ab4c-d3831b926638_rotated_270.jpg/r0_679_3024_2388_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg