news, local-news,

Whether it's a quiet country inn, the family-run caravan park or a hotel in the CBD, NSW residents can use a $50 accommodation voucher as part of the State government's $250 million Stay NSW program. You can pool together the vouchers with relatives or mates, with no redemption limit. The vouchers will be available from Monday (February 21) on the Service NSW app and can be used on any participating accommodation premises in NSW, just search for places to stay on the Stay NSW business finder. Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said the voucher initiative is a commitment to strengthening the accommodation industry while getting people excited to travel in NSW. "This is a win-win for the local community - the vouchers will give hard hit businesses much needed stimulus, while also encouraging residents to explore our great State," Mr Bromhead said. To get the voucher apply via the Service NSW mobile app, through the Service NSW website or by calling 13 77 88. There are more than 1200 Stay NSW businesses registered across the State but it is not too late for accommodation premises to get on board. Stay NSW Vouchers are valid until October 9, 2022. Participating businesses will be able to redeem vouchers seven days a week, including public holidays. For more information, including details on eligibility plus how and when to apply, visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/stay-nsw What else is making news? Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/92d958a5-9b3e-4ffa-a285-eadd05f12af6.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg