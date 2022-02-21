coronavirus,

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases has continued to fall in the Hunter New England region, following a spike that pushed the figure up to 1672 last week. The local health district had 736 new cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday, down from 885 and 1093 on the previous two days. Of the cases recorded on Sunday, 573 were detected by rapid antigen tests and 163 by PCR tests. A man aged in his 60s from the Mid Coast local government area was among the seven people with the virus who died across NSW during the period. There are 35 patients in Hunter New England hospitals, including two in intensive care. NSW recorded 4916 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday - the first time the state had a daily figure less than 5000 since December 21. There are 1288 people with the virus in hospital across NSW, 74 of those in ICU.

