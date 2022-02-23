community,

The Five Islands track along Khappinghat Creek in Saltwater National Park has opened with a new bridge built by National Parks and Wildlife Service. The old bridge was destroyed by the 2019 bush fires. The track starts behind the toilet block inside Saltwater Reserve and meanders through the beautiful old trees and new growth of flowering Banksias and other wildflowers. Walk time 60-90 minutes return. The Old Bar Beach RSL sub-branch held their annual general meeting last week and the stability of the sub-branch saw no changes to the office holders elected other than vice President, Howard Kerrsmith, standing down from the role. This position remains as a casual vacancy and also it would be good to have an Assistant Secretary and Assistant Treasurer. although not required by the constitution. New members have continued to be added to the ranks with a total of 48 now, up from 12 just three years ago when the sub-branch was on the point of folding and it is now supported by an Auxiliary of 20 members. The sub-branch enjoys great support from the Old Bar Tavern with frequent Friday night meat raffles and the Saturday morning meat raffles are supported by many of the towns wonderful businesses. This support allows the sub-Branch to provide assistance to veterans, their families and the widows of former veterans, which is the primary function of the RSL. A number of the members are being supported in practical ways as well as a homeless veteran from the area. Plans are well underway for Anzac Day celebrations and more will be advised on this in later editions. Wonderful to see so many happy faces back at our first meeting for 2022 and great work by the ladies making cards for our group's use. The next meeting is March 2 with Yvonne leading us through a rock art workshop. This is a fun project and if you need more information regarding requirements please phone 0415 785 608. On March 16, our workshop is 'Painting Pots' with Pat. It is not necessary to participate in a workshop. Ladies are most welcome to bring along a current craft project - or just come along, meet others who are like-minded and enjoy yourself. Our aim is to get together, relax, create and have some fun and fellowship. Want to know more? Please ring the phone number above. World Day of Prayer in Old Bar this year will be hosted by the Anglican congregation. It will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hall Street, Old Bar at 7pm on Friday, March 4. The theme this year is "I know the plans I have for you" and the program is put together by the women of Wales, Northern Ireland and England. Women and men of all denominations traditionally attend this service and all are welcome. The World Day of Prayer is an international ecumenical Christian laywomen's initiative. It is run under the motto "Informed Prayer and Prayerful Action," and is celebrated annually in over 170 countries on the first Friday in March. The movement aims to bring together women of various races, cultures and traditions in a yearly common Day of Prayer, as well as in closer fellowship, understanding and action throughout the year.

