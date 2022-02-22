community,

Car enthusiasts flocked to Taree Bunnings car park yesterday (February 20) to kick tyres and have a chat as part of the Manning's newest car club's monthly meet-up. The group, 'Taree Cars and Coffee', meet on the third Sunday of every month from 7:30am to 10am at the Bunnings Taree car park. It has been running for about six months and has had a fantastic response from the community. Read more: Local car clubs host events in Taree and Tuncurry to celebrate National Motoring Heritage Day All cars and bikes of interest are welcomed as well as enthusiasts in the community who just want to view. Every month a vehicle is chosen by a random attendee as 'Vehicle of the Day'. More information can be found on the Facebook page 'Taree Cars and Coffee'. The February 'Vehicle of the Day' was won by Lansdowne's Jim Tweedie and his 1955 windowless panel van in crocus cream. Jim's van was only released onto the road on Friday, February 18 after a full restoration completed in Ballarat. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

