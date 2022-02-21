sport, local-sport,

MANNING Valley Race Club expects to hear in September if the Mid North Coast heat of the Newhaven Park Country Championships is raced at Taree again next year. Race club chairman Greg Coleman was ecstatic with the success of Sunday's meeting that attracted a strong crowd to the Bushland Drive track. "The crowd certainly built up from about 1.30,'' Mr Coleman said. "The fine weather was a big factor but it does show that people will support these events. We had 120 booked into the luncheon in the Winning Post Function Centre and that's getting close to pre-COVID numbers.'' The club was to host the 2021 race but this was transferred to Scone due to wet weather. Taree and Port Macquarie have been the venues for the Mid North Coast qualifying heat since the concept was introduced in 2015. Mr Coleman said there were representatives from Racing NSW and Newhaven Park at Sunday's meeting. He said the Newhaven Park representatives were particularly complimentary of the Taree track and the facilities at Bushland Drive. RELATED: Swamp Nation off to Country final MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin and general manager Adrian Panuccio were also in attendance. Mr Coleman said of the 14 runners in the qualifying heat, 11 were trained on the Taree track. Taree trainer Glen Milligan maintained the stable's domination of the event, winning with $21 outsider Swamp Nation, ridden by apprentice jockey Madi Derrick. "From the eight qualifying heats run the Milligan stable has won three and finished second in another,'' Mr Coleman pointed out. Swamp Nation will now start in the championship final to be raced at Randwick on Saturday, April 2.

