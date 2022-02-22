community,

Judith Slyney (now May) lives in Sydney's northern beaches now, but she spent the first 10 years of her life growing up on a dairy farm in Moorland. That time and her family's history, migrating to the Manning from Ireland in the mid-1800s, has inspired her book Wild Honey and other stories of My Australian Family. The 81-year-old said while the book is about her family history, it also recounts stories her father, Dan Slyney, told her over the years that will speak to many people who grew up in the Manning in the mid-1800s and 1900s. The book took four years to come together, with a lot of time spent on research, as well as much procrastination. "To begin with I really didn't know where to start, but gradually I thought it might be interesting to try to find out why my ancestors came to Australia," she said. "The catalyst that made me sit down and start writing and researching was that I had told some of the stories of my childhood and stories my father had told me about old characters (some of them relatives) in the Manning River district and this, over a period of time, had entertained quite a few people. "My dad was a born storyteller and no wonder, with his Irish background. People had started to say to me, 'you should write that down'." With the help of letters, photographs, newspaper reports and family stories, she pieced together a picture of those past lives. "Dad had also written a couple of stories of his childhood and had submitted them to different magazines. One, called Wild Honey, was published before he died and every time I read it I laughed, so I thought other people might get a laugh out of it too. I included it in my book. Laughter is the best tonic that I know of." Wild Honey recounts the time her father and his brothers would look for bee-hives around the farm in Moorland. It is reprinted in chapter eight of the book. In Chapter 13, Judith recounts the impact the Great Depression had on her family. "My father said they had just put the monthly milk cheque into the Government Savings Bank of NSW in Taree, when they heard that it was closing its doors. He rushed up to Taree to try and draw the money out, but it was too late," she writes. Chapter 14 tells the story of how her father met her mother, Jane Frances Hincksman (always called 'Nean') at a dance at Moorland Hall. Chapters 28 and 29 of the book reflect on her time at Moorland Primary School. "Some children walked to school, others came on horses and some of us on bicycles. Those who arrived on horses would let them go in the school ground which was a sizeable area with a tennis court, weather shed, vegetable garden and no concrete area, as schools have today," she writes. Another story Judith recounts in her book regards her grandparents, David Slyney and Annie McGovern, who lived on the farm at Moorland on Stewarts River Road. David died in a car accident travelling from Taree back to the farm in Moorland in 1929. He was the first person to be killed in a car accident in the Manning area. Judith said because her grandfather was one of 12 children, there would be a great number of extended family out there who could find the book interesting too as part of their family history. Judith's great-grandparents, John and Mary Slyney, migrated from Ireland to Morpeth in the Hunter in 1840 before moving to Dumeresque Island by 1855 where they raised their children (including Judith's grandfather David). In 1892, her grandfather entered a ballot for the land at Moorland which he won. This was the farm where Judith was raised. Judith, an only child, moved to Port Macquarie with her parents when she was 11 and attended Port Macquarie High School. She moved to Sydney when she was 20, where she met her husband Barry May. Judith and Barry have two daughters - Lisa and Tracey who both live in Sydney. And three grandkids - Mia, Grace, and Wil. Judith said there are a number of people living in the Taree and Moorland area who would still know the family name Slyney, some that she went to school with and various relatives who might be interested in reading her book. "They may even find themselves mentioned in it or see a school photo which they are a part of." Judith said parts of the book that may be of interest to people living in the Manning include: Wild Honey and Other Stories of my Australian Family can be found at the Taree Information Centre, Taree Library, Cundletown Museum, Port Macquarie Museum, Camden Haven Historical Museum, and the Laurieton Library. Read more:

