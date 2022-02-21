sport, local-sport,

GREAT Lakes will host Taree United at Tuncurry in the Manning Cricket tier 1 major semi-final on Saturday, with Wingham to play Gloucester in the minor semi at Cedar Party Reserve. United's last round game against Great Lakes scheduled for Chatham Park was washed out, meaning the sides shared the points. Wingham thrashed Taree West in the game at Johnny Martin Oval and drew level with United on the competition ladder on 27 points. However, United claimed second spot on percentages. Great Lakes finished minor premiers and completed the season-proper with an unbeaten record. United now hasn't played a game since January 29 due to the bye and washouts, while Gloucester's last game was on February 5. Taree West's disappointing season came to a conclusion when they were bundled out for 62 in 23.4 overs in the game against Wingham at Johnny Martin Oval. Only two batsmen, opener Lachlan Gregory (18) and skipper Gus Gregory (12) made it to double figures. Dave Rees led the way for Wingham, finishing with 4/9 from 4.4 overs while seamer Steve Allwood took 3/16 from 8. Tim Rees claimed 2/5 from 3. Wingham washed no time in chasing down the runs Openers Dave Rees Ryan McDermott overhauled the figure in just eight overs. Rees was particularly severe on the Taree West bowlers, smashing 44 in just 27 deliveries with five boundaries and three sixes. McDermott faced 24 balls in making 17, including three boundaries.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/ad2367b4-4f22-49ee-818c-e912dcd09d2d.jpg/r464_70_886_308_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg