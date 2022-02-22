community,

EIGHTEEN graduate nurses and midwives will start work this year between Manning Base Hospital and Manning Mental Health Service, and Wingham Hospital. They are part of the 2800 graduate nurses and midwives who will start work across 130 NSW public hospitals and health facilities in a major boost for the NSW health system. Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead thanked the graduates, many of whom have already contributed to the COVID workforce response as students. "Over the past few months, many of these nurses have been hard at work in our district's vaccination and testing clinics," Mr Bromhead said. "They have done an exceptional job and we are so thankful for their ongoing commitment to our community." Minister for Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor said more than 40 per cent of the graduates will be working in rural and regional areas of NSW. "Around 1200 of these fantastic new graduate nurses and midwives will soon be working on the frontline in our regional emergency departments, maternity wards and community teams, making a huge difference in the bush," Mrs Taylor said. "As someone who got my start in a regional hospital, I know the skills and experience they gain will set them up for success into their future nursing career." "These graduates join us at an incredibly challenging time. We thank them, and all of our nurses, for their contributions to support the health system and the people of NSW." Throughout their first year, graduates are provided with opportunities in a variety of clinical settings to ensure they gain a range of experience and consolidate skills and knowledge developed whilst at university. Between 2012 and 2021, the nursing and midwifery workforce in NSW increased by 9599 full-time equivalent (FTE) staff, or 23 per cent, to 51, 794 FTE. The NSW government is also investing a further 5000 nurses and midwives from 2019-2022 under a record $2.8 billion boost to frontline staff. There are more nurses and midwives in NSW public hospitals than at any other time in history.

