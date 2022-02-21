newsletters, editors-pick-list,

FIRST, the Wauchope Thunder rugby union club went into oblivion, and now the Old Bar Clams have closed their doors and surrendered to an undeniable force, greater than anything big-hearted volunteers could overcome - lack of manpower. "It's very sad, but simply, we do not have the numbers. We have been desperately short of players for some time, but this year we just have not had the men and women to field teams," club president, Brian Groughan, lamented. In their day, a foundation club of the Mid North Coast Zone, the Clams were a splendid New South Wales country organisation, competitive and muscular, claiming premierships in 2009 and 2011 with inspirational officials such as Richard Crook at the helm. But whatever else officials and volunteers could provide, they were helpless without players. So what is wrong with rugby union? What lies at the root of the problem? Painful though it is to relate, without a junior system, the Lower Mid North Coast competitions were always destined to crumble, doomed to fail... no kids, no future, no hope. RELATED: From the achieves, Old Bar v Forster Tuncurry 2008 grand final As it stands, the Kennards Hire Lower MNC competition for 2022 is extremely wobbly. Four clubs remain: Forster Dolphins, Manning River Ratz, Wallamba Bulls, of Nabiac, and perhaps Gloucester, although the Cockies have been without a men's team for several seasons. The hope was that Bowraville might join the Lower MNC competition this year. This appears unlikely now, leaving, in effect, just three men's teams with a bye every second weekend, an impossible arrangement. The logical conclusion is that these clubs will rejoin the Upper Mid North Coast competition against the likes of Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie's two clubs. However, the killer criticism here is the distance factor. It was purely for this reason that the MNC Zone was divided in 2007. Travelling by bus or private car back and forth to Coffs Harbour broke club spirit. Driving on to Grafton would be worse.

