TAREE will meet Sawtell at Toormina Oval in the opening round of the Coastal Premier League Men's football competition on Saturday, April 2. Newcomers, the Forster-Tuncurry-based Southern United will be at home at Tuncurry Sports Complex to Boambee. The 2022 draw was released this week. There will be non-stop football for five months and with Bellingen FC and Southern United FC joining the existing 10 teams, the number of matches will increase from 18 to 22. RELATED: Shannon Hall to coach Taree Wildcats CPL Men is the region's highest-level men's football competition, with both first grade and reserve grade teams taking to the field each week. The regular season kicks off on the first weekend in April and runs through until the end of August over 22 weeks. Finals will be held in September, with the grand final at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Saturday, September 17. All scheduled matches will occur on weekends, although matches postponed due to weather and ground conditions can be played during the week. It is planned for there to be matches in the Coffs Harbour region on both Saturday and Sunday throughout the season to bring more spectators to matches. The draw for round one (with first grade kick-off times) is: New in 2022 is a super round where all 12 clubs will bring their first and reserve grade teams to C.ex Coffs International Stadium for a Super Round to be played over two days. In round two on 9 and 10 April 22, there will be a total of 12 matches at the one venue in a first of its kind spectacle for football in the region. The competition will be known as Coastal Premier League Men, aligning with the new A-Leagues naming conventions.

