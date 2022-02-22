community,

With the easing of restrictions on density limits for hospitality venues, more free tickets have been made available for the Myall Lakes seniors concerts at Taree and Forster. The seniors concerts will be held at Club Taree on Tuesday, March 1 from 10:30am to 2pm, and Club Forster on Monday, February 28 from 10:30am to 2pm. The show will be compered by Jenifer Green, while comedian, vocal impressionist and singer Brett Thomas will take to the stage alongside entertainer Danny Elliott and singer and entertainer Belinda Adams. Tickets are currently available at both clubs for both morning and afternoon performances. To get a ticket go to the front desk of the relevant club. Guests must be able to prove they have received at least two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccination. "This year's series starts in under two weeks from now so it's fantastic that more tickets are available meaning we can welcome more locals to enjoy a morning or afternoon of world-class entertainment," Myall Lakes MP, Stephen Bromhead said. "The Myall Lakes hosts the only professionally produced senior's concert series in regional NSW, which goes to show how unique and important this event is to locals." Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/93da627f-563f-457f-ac04-a7d85b35dcb0.jpg/r0_337_4032_2615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg