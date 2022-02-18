news, local-news,

Hunter New England was again the local health district with the highest number of new cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday, with 1383 fresh positive test results - ahead Western Sydney, which had the second largest number of new infections at 1037. A woman in her 90s from the Mid-Coast local government area died as a result of COVD. Of the new cases in Hunter New England, 895 came from rapid antigen tests and 488 were results of positive PCR tests. There are 37 people in the district's hospitals, including three in intensive care. There were 497 new cases in the Central Coast Health District, where two people with the virus died. It came as NSW recorded 9243 new COVID-19 cases during the period. There are 1381 COVID-19 patients in the state's hospitals, including 92 in ICU. Today, the state sees an easing of restrictions with singing and dancing back in hospitality venues and QR codes abandoned for everything except music festivals and nightclubs. Density limits are also a thing of the past, while rules around face masks will remain for another week, with changes coming into place next Friday, February 25.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32kBiNXKdNzQaL7Y5YnSLYu/dea58b71-69b7-44e2-8214-836c6c34509e.jpg/r1_0_1017_574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg