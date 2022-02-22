newsletters, editors-pick-list,

TAREE Torpedoes Swimming Club treasurer Ian Smith has been named Swimming Australia's Local Legend of the Year. Ian was named a weekly winner and so progressed through to the State judging before being honoured with the national award. He has been with the Taree club for 11 years, nine as treasurer, becoming involved when his children joined. Ian quickly became immersed with club activities. "It's just gone from there. I started time keeping, then I got my referee's ticket,'' he said. Two years ago Ian was named Swimming North Coast technical officer of the year. His nomination for the Local Legend was put forward by Swimming North Coast's Ann Pilkie. A shortened account of the nomination reads: "Ian Smith is an active referee. He officiates regularly at local swim meets as well as at Swimming North Coast swim meets and championships. He has also officiated at SNSW swim meets, including Country Regionals and at SOPAC. Ian's special interest is in operating timing systems, both SAT and AOE. He regularly takes Dolphin Timing to club meets around our area. The set up includes networked computers and a score board. "Persistence of Ian in applying (successfully) for grants. shade shelters, PA systems, computers, lane ropes and starting platforms as well as free uniforms for all members are just some of his successes. Ian has applied for grants for Swimming North Coast and has helped other local clubs. "COVID has provided challenges to officiating at swim meets in a COVID safe environment. Ian started to think about how to avoid some of the paper handling and thus the potential spread of COVID. "He developed the system that is now referred to as electronic infraction writing. He asked the NSW TSC if his idea was legal to be used. They were so impressed with the concept that they asked if they too could use the system. Ian is currently working towards running a webinar to train technical officials on how to set up and operate the system. "During the past year, Ian designed and manufactured a starter's stand. RELATED: A top technical officer "Local clubs without indoor facilities, have been invited to share Taree's club nights. Ian compiles the program, runs the timing and point scores and uploads results to Swim Central. Ian is a Local Legend because of his generosity of spirit. His innovations, talents and skills are willingly shared across the swimming community.'' His eldest son, Bevan, now lives in Newcastle while remaining a club member. Ian's youngest son, Marcus is still swims for Taree. Ian said he won't be stepping down any time soon. "We're still trying to grow the club and we still have some projects in mind.'' One will be the introduction of Swim League to Taree. Here swimmers compete in teams and look to gain points for their side. This includes a power play, where double points are available. "We're looking to start this in May,'' Ian explained. "The plan was to introduce it last year, but COVID put a stop to that.'' He added that Taree hopes to host a major carnival in November. "There's plenty going on,'' he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/7ed2b28f-3133-4ef1-845e-8fb4216992ff.jpg/r337_53_681_247_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg