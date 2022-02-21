newsletters, editors-pick-list,

FORMER Royal Hotel Taree owner John McAuliffe said the pub game has changed substantially during his time in the industry. "Once people asked you how many kegs you were doing a week,'' John said. "Now they ask you how many (poker) machines you have. Nobody cares about beer sales anymore.'' John's time at the Royal came to an end on Monday, with new owners taking over on Tuesday. "We came here in 2006,'' he said. "Before then we'd had a lease on a pub in Nowra from 1995 to 2005. We were looking all over the State for a pub and this came up as the best price and the best return.'' He said it was 'always a long term plan' to stay in Taree. "But this is not the same industry that it was when I started,'' John continued. "It's all compliance now. It's highly regulated...it's pretty much a young man's game now, you have to be computer literate. It's all very tedious with the compliance with gaming and liquor. "The days of sitting at the end of the bar drinking schooners with the boys are long gone. It's certainly not as much fun as it once was.'' He said poker machines, not drinkers dominate the industry now. "Poker machines are your whole business,'' he agreed. While the pandemic caused some problems, John said the Royal is travelling smoothly. "We've probably never traded better,'' he revealed. "Even through COVID. Obviously there were a lot of hand outs from government, both for clientele and businesses.'' John admits the sky rocketing prices being paid for pubs at the moment in NSW is 'ridiculous'. "Pubs aren't worth what they're paying,'' he added. "But they are smart operators. I wish them the best of British luck to be honest with you.'' He said the business has been purchased by a consortium headed by Newcastle based Nick Quinn. John revealed the consortium has also bought the Australia Hotel in Wingham. The group owns a number of hotels in the Newcastle-Maitland area. Poker machines, John admits, 'don't do the community too many favours.' RELATED: History of Taree's Royal Hotel "But at the end of the day the government is getting a hell of a lot of tax out of them. So they're happy to get on the bandwagon. "And it is very heavily regulated, with all the anti gambling signs, self exclusion policies that you must have. I can see the industry getting tighter and tighter on it. "I notice in Melbourne there's a big push now to have those pre-commitment cards. I think it's only a matter of when not if they come into NSW. "And there's also money laundering issues - who knows how much black money goes into a poker machine? They'll tell you a figure, but nobody really knows.'' John's enjoyed his time at the Royal. "I've met some great people - you always get your undesirables, but the good people way outweigh the dickheads,'' he emphasised. "I've made a lot of good friends here and I'll certainly keep in contact with them. It's been a good town for us.'' John will be heading back to Sydney to be closer to his kids. "I've just formed a roofing company and we'll just poke along down there. I don't think I'll over-exert myself, two or three days a fortnight will be plenty for me,'' he laughed. "That should give me a bit of drinking money. "If the market drops again, which is possible with rates creeping up, I might come back in at some other stage. Who knows?''

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/be313f0d-8341-43ac-915c-51bd9b73bd55.JPG/r0_58_2992_1748_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg