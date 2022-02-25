sport, local-sport,

WORK on the redevelopment of Taree Greyhound Club's BBet Park is expected to start early next year, according to Greyhound Racing NSW board member, Kevin Gordon. This follows the announcement by Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) that the Taree complex will be transformed into a Super Track and it will be the headquarters of greyhound racing on the Mid North Coast. The three MNC clubs, Taree, Wauchope and Kempsey, will merge. Mr Gordon confirmed that tracks at Wauchope and Kempsey will stay open and will be used for trials. All three tracks will be under the control of the new entity. Mr Gordon said all three clubs will have a representative on the new club's board while Greyhound Racing NSW will appoint two independent members. "They independents won't have any previous association with any of the clubs,'' he said. Mr Gordon added that construction of the Super Track will be ratified by the GRNSW board soon. "We then have to wait for the State minister to press the green button to give the project the go ahead,'' he added. A DA will then be lodged and this process is expected to take three to four months. Mr Gordon said construction of the complex is expected to take six months and will cost in the region of $5 million. It will have a loam surface track. Mr Gordon said the Super Track would be built along similar guidelines to Grafton's, which he described as 'the safest track in Australia.' "I'd say for the first 12 months the new club will race once a week,'' Mr Gordon added. "But eventually they'll be racing twice a week. We're not going to build a facility like this to race just once a week.'' He added that construction of the Super Track is part of GRNSW's footprint for the future of the code in the State, where the safety of greyhounds is paramount. "We can't go rebuilding every track in the State - it would cost a fortune,'' he explained. Mr Gordon added that maintenance of the track will be carried out by paid employees, as will all matters concerning the race meetings. "We won't be relying on overworked volunteers. We'll be taking this to a new level,'' he said. While the track is under construction Taree's meetings will be transferred to Grafton or The Gardens in Newcastle, Mr Gordon confirmed.

