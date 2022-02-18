newsletters, editors-pick-list,

CROWDY Head's Gemma Eady-Muxlow and Lucas Guiney from Cape Hawke have been named the Newcastle Permanent Junior Lifesaver of the Year for the Surf Life Saving Lower North Coast Branch. This was announced at a function held at Cape Hawke Surf Club in Forster on Thursday, February 17. Members and guests from all six branch clubs attended. Branch director of member services, Lorraine Morgan, detailed the nomination and interview process that the nominees had participated in for this award. Branch president Brian Wilcox outlined the benefits to the community surf life saving youth programs, such as the Junior Lifesavers of the Year and Youth Opportunity Makers, provides. He said there is prestige attached to being nominated and ultimately winning such an award. "We're so grateful to Newcastle Permanent for their support of important youth development programs such as this, and also the support and visibility they bring to the wider community for the role surf lifesaving plays in coastal communities from the central coast to the Queensland border," Mr Wilcox added. Newcastle Permanent lending manager, Craig Fuller, said the partnership reflected the role surf lifesaving plays in helping regional Australians to safely enjoy their coastal lifestyle. RELATED: Black Head dominates branch championships "Newcastle Permanent and Surf Lifesaving Lower North Coast have worked so well together for over 15 years because we are both committed to supporting our local community. The Newcastle Permanent Junior Lifesaver of the Year is part of our effort to help recruit, train and retain junior surf lifesavers, and it's a great privilege to be amongst so many inspiring young people today,'' he said. "Our surf lifesaving clubs and beach patrols are in good hands with the likes of Gemma, Lucas, Sophia, Finlay ,our finalists on the job.'' Nominees for Junior Lifesaver of the Year were Gemma Eady-Muxlow (Crowdy Head), Finlay Elmer (Crowdy Head), Sophia Lee (Forster) and Lucas Guiney (Cape Hawke).

