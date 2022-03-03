community,

Just shy of the first anniversary of the March 2020 floods, the repairs and replacement of items at the Rotary Book Shed at Taree Showground are nearing completion, and the shed is back in business. The shed was inundated during the floods with two feet of water running through it. Thousands of books two shelves deep were destroyed, along with the shelving. Thankfully, Rotary Australia insurance took care of the financial aspect of flood recovery. The physical part of it has taken this long because of two things: one, as with everything else, the COVID pandemic, and two, the scale of the work needed. "It was a massive job to move 100,000 books," Rotary Club of Tare North president, Bob Nelson said. "There is no way you could remove that quantity of books and do all the shelves at once, we just haven't got the membership to do it." The majority of the shelves have now been replaced with metal shelves, with Bunnings giving Rotary a discount on the purchase. "The worst that will ever happen now is that we will have to replace the shelf itself if we get flooded again. We'll lose books, but there's nothing we can do about that," Bob said. They've had to do the replacement in stages. "We've done a row at a time and we've just about completed the process now with all new shelving." Replacing the books wasn't that hard - the community has been "well trained", according to Bob. As well as members of the public learning to recycle their books and donate them to Rotary, local schools and Taree Library also "refresh" to the Book Shed, meaning when they get new stock, they give old stock to Rotary. They get enough books that over the last two or three years they've been sending tens of thousands of books to Rotary's Donations in Kind depot in Brisbane, with Pearson's Transport taking the books up north for free. From Brisbane, the books go to New Guinea and islands around that area. With months and months out of business due to repairs and COVID, the book shed has lost thousands of dollars of income, which goes to supporting Rotary projects in the community and overseas. Although the shed opens to the public only once a month for a few hours on a Saturday, during those few hours Rotary typically makes between $1500 to $2000. To add to the coffers, Bob has a deal with an auction house in Sydney, where he takes the more valuable books, where they typically make "a few hundred bucks." But sometimes there is a rare find. "We got $2000 for one book!" Bob said. The Rotary Book Shed is open at the same time as The Hub Markets at Taree Showground, on the third Saturday of every month from 8am to 12pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/2efb287e-69e6-464c-9d7c-c93c409f2893.jpg/r0_114_2992_1804_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg