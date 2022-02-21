community,

It's good news for outdoor enthusiasts in the Manning, with a 4WD, camping, and hiking club being formed to showcase the area's best kept secrets. As part of the Taree Lions Club, the group plans to meet at least once a month for bush walks, hikes, and fishing trips, with discussions also including working with Local Land Services to apply for funding to rehabilitate walking tracks and clean up scrub and weeds. There are also plans to work with underprivileged kids in the Manning and take them on fishing trips. Read more: Taree Lions Club changeover dinner Taree Lions Club director and past president, George Greaves, said group members don't have to be part of the Lions Club members to join, it will just be under the Lions Club banner, if the group goes ahead. "The new group is about bringing people together with a common goal and interest. "Being a stand alone Lions Club, the group can decide how often they meet and what activities and initiatives they plan to do," Mr Greaves said. The club had its first meeting on Wednesday, February 2 and will be meeting again on Wednesday, March 2 from 6pm at Club Taree members lounge. Mr Greaves said the first meeting was "quite well attended," with around 12 people turning up. However, they need 20 active members to form a club under the Lions Club branch. Read more: Taree Lions Club celebrate 50 years of supervising the Manning race gates "Hopefully we can get a few more to join. The next meeting will give us a good idea of where we sit. "The people we have got so far are very proactive, which is promising." Mr Greaves said the suggested name at the meeting for the group is the 'Lions Mid North Coast Adventure Club'. You have to be over 18 to join the club, however Mr Greaves said they are hoping to get families involved. "The group is just another way of getting families and the community together to give them access to sharing information and applying for grants." For those who want to find out more information, or want to join, contact George Greaves on 0417949739 or at georgejulie@bigpond.com

