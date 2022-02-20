By any measure this was a big news week

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

BY any measure it's been a busy week of news in the Manning. It started on Monday with the announcement Taree Universities Campus will be moving to a permanent base at the former MidCoast Council chambers in Pulteney Street, Taree. It's a massive boost for the campus that has made great strides in a relatively short time. The campus was also named the MidCoast business of the year. Tuesday saw our overworked nurses go on strike as part of state-wide industrial action and the Times was there to get the local reaction. Then came something out of left field. A Times journalist was reading a Sydney Morning Herald report by London-based journalist Latika Bourke concerning Tourism Australia and the federal government's world-wide campaign to attract overseas tourists once the borders reopen. "Tourism Australia has taken out advertising space on the giant digital billboard on Piccadilly Circus in central London. The ad features a kangaroo standing on a golden-sand beach at Crowdy Bay National Park in NSW alongside the slogan "Come and say G'day", the report explained. Crowdy Bay National Park? Piccadilly Circus? This sparked the Times news room into action, with journalist Sarah Chalmers contacting Tourism Australia along with the federal minister for tourism to get details. From there Sarah tracked down the photographer as well as getting comments from Destination Barrington Coast, MidCoast Council and the Harrington and Crowdy Head Chamber of Commerce. In fact, we broke the news to Destination Barrington Coast. By Wednesday the billboard was at Times Square in New York among other prominent places around the planet. 'Crowdy goes global' our headline screamed in Friday's Times and online. Meanwhile in sport, Taree's Bushland Drive Racecourse will be the focal point for country racing on Sunday when Manning Valley Race Club hosts the Newhaven Park Mid North Coast Country Championships Qualifier. The club will splash a record $370,000 across the eight race program. To conclude the week it has been announced that A Super Track will be built at Taree Greyhound Club's BBet Park and the three Mid North Coast clubs, Taree, Wauchope and Kempsey will be based there. The clubs will merge. Yep, it's been busy. And it all starts again next week. Mick McDonald Acting editor

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/8046c94b-3dc0-41c2-8573-bca16c206031.JPG/r0_202_4000_2462_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg