Federal Shortland MP Pat Conroy has taken to social media to remind people to "stay safe" after he tested positive to COVID-19. It comes as the Hunter New England region recorded 1555 new positive cases for the 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday - down from 1672 the previous day. The region had no new deaths of people with the virus in the 24-hour period, but a person from the Central Coast was among those who died. Three people lost their lives a day earlier - a man in his 90s from Newcastle and two elderly men from the Mid Coast local government area. Rapid antigen tests contributed 904 of the positive results recorded on Wednesday, while PCR tests contributed 651. There are 40 people with COVID-19 in Hunter New England hospitals, including two in intensive care. Mr Conroy tweeted on Thursday morning that he had taken a PCR test in the nation's capital following advice from parliamentary officials on Wednesday afternoon and had received a positive result. "I am double vaxxed with booster and will follow the ACT Health directions," he wrote. "Please stay safe." NSW recorded 9995 new cases for the latest 24-hour reporting period, as 14 people with the virus lost their lives. There are 1447 people with the virus in the state's hospitals, including 92 patients in ICU.

