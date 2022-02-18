community,

Federal funding of $3.2 million has been announced for construction to be completed on a new early childhood support centre for the Mid-Coast. Stage one is underway on the First Steps Count Child and Community Centre in Myall Avenue, Taree, with today's (February 17) federal funding commitment allowing the project to be finished. Read more: What is First Steps Count Child and Community Centre in Taree? First Steps Count interim president Rosemary Sinclair AO said stage one is expected to be completed by November, which will make the centre operational. However, this funding announcement will kick-start stage two extension to increase the number of facilities and rooms at the centre, she said. "The centre will fill a critical gap in the region's early childhood healthcare and education. "These young children are some of the most vulnerable in our community and their families are often battling on alone because care has not been readily accessible," Mrs Sinclair said. "I am so grateful to Dr David and the federal government for getting behind this project. "The centre will be offering many essential programs, child health screenings, supported playgroups, parenting support programs and health and wellbeing guidance for those in need. "I could not be more proud of this coming to fruition; it will help so many in our community." Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said the funding announcement is the result of an outstanding community collaboration. Read more: Taree's First Steps Count Child and Community Centre received funding for air-conditioning "This will be a far-reaching and transformative service, nurturing generations of local families. "While construction only started a few months ago, when it's finished, this centre will offer a broad range of services for disadvantaged children and their families. "It will provide early identification and engagement for young children with developmental needs, strongly supporting local families who need it most." Read more: First Steps Count Incorporated will distribute $50 back to school vouchers to families in need First Steps Count Child and Community Centre will provide a unique facility for service providers to deliver coordinated programs for children (aged 0-12) and families, as well as serving as a community hub. The First Steps Count Child and Community Centre will be a multi-purpose facility where children and their families access services and programs in a collaborative way in a safe, welcoming environment. First Steps Count is partnering with key agencies and organisations to ensure efficient, high quality, timely access to support for children and their families.

