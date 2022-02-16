The year has well and truly started; New Year's resolutions are a distant memory as shops fill their shelves with chocolate Easter eggs. We at CatholicCare Social Services Hunter-Manning are still hopeful for a happy, healthy, and prosperous 2022 and having a restored sense of control and semblance of normalcy as we learn to live with COVID-19. With the high uptake of vaccination and booster shots in NSW, many of us have emerged from numerous lockdowns with a renewed sense of purpose and focus. Perhaps now is the time to reduce your working hours to get a better work-life balance. Maybe you've enjoyed the increased family time and want to sustain this. We can't deny that COVID-19 has changed how we live and work and provided some with opportunities they may not have otherwise had. However, the negative impacts of the pandemic continue to be acutely felt by many in our community. This is especially true for children and young people in need of out-of-home care. Children and teenagers who require a safe, stable and loving home have remained as high as it has ever been. Over the past two years, we have all faced challenges that were previously hard to imagine. Due to our hard work, we can now start looking forward to social connection and togetherness as a community once again. With this in mind, now is the time to build and strengthen our community. Let's open our doors, let's volunteer our time and energy, and make a difference. Let us work together to make a positive impact, so we can all look forward to a bright and healthy future together. So, before you move further forward into 2022, please look back and reflect on some of life's most important questions: What are my values? What do I want to contribute to? How am I improving life for others? CatholicCare Social Services Hunter-Manning's core values remain unshaken: we aim for inclusive, just, and strong communities where children and teenagers in need of safe, stable, and nurturing homes feel supported, validated and heard. We are seeking quality foster carers who can help make a difference in the life of a child or young person.

CatholicCare Social Services Hunter-Manning are calling for volunteer foster carers

Children and teenagers who require a safe, stable and loving home have remained as high as it has ever been. Over the past two years, we have all faced challenges that were previously hard to imagine. Due to our hard work, we can now start looking forward to social connection and togetherness as a community once again. With this in mind, now is the time to build and strengthen our community. Let's open our doors, let's volunteer our time and energy, and make a difference. Let us work together to make a positive impact, so we can all look forward to a bright and healthy future together. So, before you move further forward into 2022, please look back and reflect on some of life's most important questions: What are my values? What do I want to contribute to? How am I improving life for others? CatholicCare Social Services Hunter-Manning's core values remain unshaken: we aim for inclusive, just, and strong communities where children and teenagers in need of safe, stable, and nurturing homes feel supported, validated and heard. We are seeking quality foster carers who can help make a difference in the life of a child or young person.