Your guide to what's on in the Mid Coast

Saturday, February 19 Sunday, February 20 Saturday, February 19. Meet at Endeavour Place (near Manning River Rowing Club), 8am-10am. parkrun is a five kilometre run, just you against the clock. Free to all, join in whatever your pace. Saturday, February 19. Meet at Bicentennial Walk, Pebbly Beach off Head Street, 8am. parkrun is a five kilometre run, just you against the clock. Free to all, join in whatever your pace. Saturday, February 19. Great Lake Paddocks, 115 Herivels Rd, Wootton, 1pm-7.30pm. This is a family friendly annual event which will showcase some outstanding home grown musical talent. Line up: Pierce Brothers, Mild West, The Swamp Stompers, Harry's Lookout, Good Corn Liquor, James Bennett. Children under 13 free. For information about booking go to facebook.com./friendsandrelativesmusic. Sunday, February 20. Bushland Drive racetrack, Mid North Coast Country Championship heat to highlight a TAB program. Racing from 12.55pm. Sunday, February 21. Screening of Swan Song (M) on Monday February 21 at Fay's Twin Cinema Taree. Legendary actor Udo Kier stars as retired hairdresser Pat Pitsenbarger, who escapes the confines of his small-town Sandusky, Ohio nursing home after learning of his former client's dying wish for him to style her final hairdo. Pat embarks on an odyssey to confront the ghosts of his past. Swan Song is a comical and bittersweet journey about rediscovering one's sparkle, and looking gorgeous while doing so. Tickets ($16) are available online. Search for Taree Film Society on www.eventbrite.com.au or call 0439 903 477. February 22-25. Opening event of the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series at Boomerang Beach. The elite four-day World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 rated event is the first of four stops on the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series

