Lansdowne Fishing Club fundraising raffles are held at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club tomorrow evening, Saturday, February 19. The end of the month Fishing Club bucket prize drawn on Saturday, February 26 includes a seven-foot spin rod and reel, tackle box and tackle, tackle bag, soft plastic lures, hard body lures, a multi tool kit and a cap and stubby cooler. Entry into the draw is by purchasing Saturday night raffle tickets. Tickets are available from 5.30pm and drawn at 6.30pm every Saturday night. Their next fishing outing will be March 5 and 6 with snapper and tailor being the target species. The next Fishing Club meeting is February 19 after the raffles. A reminder that the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club Country Music Day is on tomorrow, Saturday, February 19. The day was brought forward a week due a clash with another function. COVID-19 rules will be enforced. Everyone is welcome. Contact Jenni on 0431 347 772 or the club on 6556 7280. Entry is a gold coin donation. Entertainment is back at the Upper Lansdowne Hall next month. Everyone will be happy to know that the Swamp Stompers will be back, along with the Corey Legge Band, so it sounds like it will be a sensation event of music. The show will commence at 3.30pm and will be held outside on the grass, weather permitting. You are getting two concerts for the price of one as each band will play a full gig. Take along a chair and/or picnic rug. The doors open 3.00pm. Check out the hall Facebook site for all details, including about if there is harsh weather and for bookings. Tasty, homemade cakes, gourmet rolls, tea and coffee will be available to purchase in the hall. Feel free to take along your own drinks and nibbles. You can book online or phone Rita on 5591 6017. Lansdowne Public School will hold their cross country carnival on Thursday, February 24. The cross country is being held early this year as the track for the Small Schools Carnival will be out of action after week six. The Small School's Carnival at Hannam Vale will be held in on Tuesday, March 1. Starting in week seven of term one the school will be introducing the Resilience Project's online wellbeing curriculum in the classrooms. Resilience Project The Resilience Project delivers emotionally engaging programs and provides evidence-based, practical strategies to build resilience. The Digital Program consists of online presentations and lessons for students, professional development for staff, and a video series for their parent and carer community. Over the coming weeks, they will be sharing the Parent and Carer Program with the school community. The videos are 5-10 minutes long and will walk through the key pillars of resilience: gratitude, empathy and mindfulness. Parents will hear stories and be introduced to activities to show how these strategies can support their child's learning and development, and at the same time support parents and carers. This program is an important part of our school's effort to look after the mental health of their community. Aussie of the Month This year the school will be introducing a new award called 'Aussie of the Month'. This award will be presented each month at an assembly. Aussie of the Month is based on encouraging and recognising students for their contribution to community and active citizenship. Students who receive this award will be presented with a certificate, a badge, and a pen. The intention is that this award aligns to the values for Australian schooling and curriculum framework and recognises students for their effort outside of academic application or sporting achievement, and instead acknowledges students who demonstrate outstanding contributions within their community. What is Active Citizenship? In its simplest form, Active Citizenship means getting involved in your community. It means looking out for and helping people or groups that need support and conducting yourself in a way that promotes mutual respect, tolerance, and social inclusion for all groups of people

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/2fc7c27b-c05c-4f04-86f4-a777cac4f7ee.JPG/r4_93_1995_1218_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg