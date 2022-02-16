community,

CAMPBELLTOWN Joggers Club member Lachlan O'Neill was the first runner to finish in Taree parkrun's 295th event held on Saturday. He crossed the line in a personal best time of 19 minutes. Scott Lathlean was second, 21 seconds behind the winner, with Adrian Brown third in 20.39. Brooke Hosgood was the first of the women runners, coming fifth in 21.18. A total of 93 runners completed the 5km event. Nine runners clocked personal best times. Parkrun will be on again this Saturday, starting at 8am in Endeavour Place.

