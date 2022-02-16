community,

Taree Rotary club hosted its first Valentine's Day dinner on Monday (February 14) and what a success it was. Held at Club Taree, the 50 guests raised $2500 for ROMAC - Rotary Oceania Medical Aid for Children. Read more: Taree Rotary host Valentine's Day dinner at Club Taree Member of Taree Rotary Dr Grace Maano said the money will help provide life saving and life changing surgeries for children from the Pacific Islands who otherwise will not be able to have these surgeries. The group were joined by guest speaker and past Rotary district governor Harold Sharp OAM, who drove from the Central Coast with his wife Gina Gowden to enlighten and inspire the group with stories of life changing surgeries from over 500 children. Read more: Grace Maano reflects on her journey growing up in the Philippines to now For those interested in supporting ROMAC visit www.romac.org.au And for those interested to join Rotary Club of Taree please email rctaree@gmail.com Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/70bcb13a-3572-4578-96da-0bb55466a793.jpg/r0_324_3111_2082_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg