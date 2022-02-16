newsletters, editors-pick-list,

OLD surfers never die...they just start riding malibu boards. Saltwater Malibu Club will introduce a section for over 70s when the new season starts on Sunday. "We have at least five members over 70 now and we could be a few more during the season,'' club president Steve Keevers said. Surfers will meet at Saltwater Point on Sunday at 7am to decide the location for the season's first round. This will be the first of 10 contests to be held through the year, along with the annual challenge day against Black Head, which also raises money for a local charity.. Going into the season the club has membership of 52 aged from 17 to 74. Newcomers are welcome and for inquiries contact 0490 684 386.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/cbcc8c25-9701-40fe-9fda-8d196c00caca.jpg/r190_400_1857_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg