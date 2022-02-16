community,

Business and Community Association back in business The first meeting for 2022 of the Old Bar Manning Point Business and Community Association (OBMP) was held last week at FLOW Bar after a COVID19 induced break. The meeting was reasonably well attended, with some new faces around the table. There are now 66 business members of the association, a great result. There is a myriad of projects identified that the association would like to see come to fruition, however, availability of funding, as well as the availability of volunteers to manage projects, impacts on what can sensibly be worked on. One project that was being considered was the establishment of a community garden, however, that idea has now been abandoned as there is a risk, indeed a likelihood, that it would become abandoned and a blight on the area. Advice from two members confirmed having seen this situation occurs in other towns around Australia. Such a project, if it were to go ahead, would need to be initiated by a group of keen gardeners and that attribute is not within the OBMP. It was decided that only three projects would be worked on in the short term so that achieving results for the community is more likely. Collaborating with other groups, MidCoast Council and state and federal members will be one method of progressing. One project that has been completed within the past 12 months is the production and printing of a new tourist book for wide distribution. Unlike previous tourist maps produced, this one contains specific information about all areas that OBMP seeks to support, not just Old Bar. Wallabi Point, Saltwater National Park, Pampoolah, Bohnock, Oxley Island, Mitchells Island and Manning Point are all covered, with their own story. These are freely available from the town notice board dispenser as well as many businesses around the area. Technology support In home There are now two options for Old Bar area residents to obtain technology support. If you're 65 or over, you can take advantage of MidCoast Assist's Technology In Homes Program. Get funding for devices and accessories, learn how to use technology and enjoy support and assistance when you need it. Contact 1300 65 88 30 for more information. The Old Bar Community Technology Centre continues to offer a similar service but not restricted to over 65s, for very reasonable costs. Phone 6553 6677 to arrange training, advice or technical support.

