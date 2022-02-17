community,

Passing of Muriel Adair Word was received last week of the passing of Mrs Muriel Adair formerly of Tinonee, who had been living in Queensland for the last few years. Muriel passed away on February 7 and her family had said their goodbyes to her. Muriel was formerly Miss Begbie and had grown up in Tinonee/Taree Estate as a young girl and later married Ron Adair, who predeceased her some years ago. During her later years living in Tinonee Muriel was heavily involved with St Luke's Anglican Church, Tinonee Red Cross Branch, Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall, the original chapter of the Tinonee Historical Society being involved with the very memorable Bicentenary Celebrations in 1988, and was a member of the current Tinonee Historical Society. Muriel was also a member of the Tinonee Stitches Group and was very crafty with her sewing and needlework. Muriel's funeral and cremation service was held in Brisbane and a celebration of her life is being planned in Tinonee on Sunday, April 2 all going well. Muriel's older sister Mrs Hildred Ford, aged just two weeks short of her 100th birthday, pre-deceased Muriel one month prior. Deepest sympathy is extended to her family and their partners as they mourn Muriel's passing - May she rest in peace. Farewell Christine Yarnold St Matthew's Anglican Church and church hall at Wingham overflowed with family and friends who came together on Friday, February 11 to farewell Mrs Christine Yarnold of Marlee who passed away on February 2 aged 72 yrs after a brave battle with cancer. Left to mourn his beloved wife is Tom and their adult children Jeremy, Wendy and Wesley and their partners and grandchildren. Christine's service was conducted by Rev Brian Ford with eulogies given by her children, Mrs Maureen Turner speaking of her involvement with the Wingham Anglican Parish, especially the Marlee Church, and a tribute from the Rural Fire Service delivered by Rod Cox. Christine's surviving two sisters delivered a touching poem, When Tomorrow Starts Without Me. Christine had given more than 30 years of dedicated service to the Bobin Rural Fire Service alongside husband Tom and was honoured with a guard of honor by her fellow brigade members as her casket left the church for her internment in the Marlee Cemetery. The Bobin Fire Service vehicle led the procession from the church to the cemetery. Wedding anniversary thanks Many thanks to family and friends who congratulated John and I on our 48th wedding anniversary which we celebrated on February 9. We enjoyed dinner with several friends at Wingham Services Club and received phone calls from our children in Queensland. Hopefully we will be around to mark our Golden Wedding Anniversary - 50 years - it's hard to believe, where has the time gone? Tinonee Hall meeting Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall committee members met last Wednesday afternoon for the first time this year and discussed a number of issues including hall upgrades that have been carried out recently. They are also looking at several other repairs needed on the hall including some painting and security screens and blinds on the windows. The next meeting is planned for March 9 at 2.30pm - new members would be most welcome to attend. Station Master's Cottage meeting Just a reminder not to forget to show your support by attending the meeting to be held at Wingham Services Club on Sunday February 20 commencing at 4pm to push for the saving of the Wingham Railway Station Master's Cottage - a part of our heritage which will be lost if not saved. Apologies Apologies to my readers who noticed my column was missing the last two weeks but modern technology let me down when my computer wouldn't send or receive emails and I didn't think I would have missed it but it gave me grief until it was repaired by a young man in Taree for which I was very grateful. Belated congratulations To those community members who were justly rewarded with Australian Day honours or awards, be it Wingham or Tinonee, and to the service groups who provided a tasty sausage sizzle, damper tea/coffee during the morning ceremonies, thank you for being there and helping to make the day a memorable one for all.

