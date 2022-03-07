community,

"Emotional, honored, and proud." These are the words Philip Solomon used to describe how he felt receiving the Scouts National President's Honor Board Award on behalf of his late father, Rex Solomon, last month. The award ceremony, held at Wallsend Diggers Club on Saturday February 12, was to celebrate 100 years of Scouts in the Hunter and coastal region. Rex passed away in 2014. He was one of only nine individuals to receive the award over 100 years across the Hunter and coastal region. "I was really proud. When I walked in the room people came up and shook my hand, he was really well known and respected in the community," Philip said. "It was pretty special." Rex, who was the owner of Solomon's Fruit Shop in Taree, began Scouting at '1st Taree' in 1952 as Scout Leader before moving to '2nd Taree' in 1962 as Group Leader. 1966 saw him move to District Scout leader, and then District Commissioner of Manning District from 1968 to 1988. In 1995, Rex was appointed an Honorary Commissioner. And in 1999, he was awarded the Silver Emu by the Chief Scout of Australia of the time, the Honourable Sir William Deane, AC, KBE, for his 'sustained and exceptional service' to Scouts. He was awarded the National President's Award just months after he died in 2014. The citation that was read out at the ceremony last month described Rex as a "leader" and the "go-to man." "He could be called upon to take on any role that was necessary for Scouting to continue and flourish," it wrote. "He had a quiet nature and was able to work with people at all levels." Rex attended eight jamborees, always making sure the Scouts from his district had the opportunity to attend this type of function. He also received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2010 for his contribution to the Scouts. A Hansard report published by the Australian parliament and its committees published a tribute to Rex Solomon OAM after he passed away in 2014. Words of by Stephen Bromhead MP: Rex moved to the Manning Valley region when he was four years old and later worked tirelessly in his family's business and for the community. Rex always thought of others and never thought himself worthy of the honours he received during his life. He spent much of his time not only working with his parents in the family business, which his children now continue, but also working for the scouting movement, Rotary, Apex and other organisations. Rex was recognised widely as a fruit and vegetable merchant-which is how I first met him and his wife, Kay, when I moved to Taree at the beginning of 1981. Rex was born in Sydney and, as I stated earlier, moved to Taree at four years of age. He joined the scouting movement at age eight as a cub with 1st Taree and became a leader in 1948. He was scouting's district commissioner from 1968 to 1988 and again from 1992 to 1995, reserve commissioner from 1988 to 1992 and made an honorary commissioner with Scouts Australia NSW. Rex took tremendous pleasure from his involvement in scouting and often said that it had been a very rewarding part of his life. He went to world jamborees in places such as Japan, Korea and New Zealand. He saw his life and work in service organisations as equally important. He first worked in Apex and then Rotary. He credited both organisations with shaping his life. He was a foundation member of Taree Apex Club and remained a member for 20 year. He served as president, secretary and district governor, and was made a life member. Rex was a foundation member and charter president of the Rotary Club of Taree on Manning in 1991 and served as secretary and a board member. He served nine terms as chairman of the parish council of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church as well as nine years as an alderman on Taree Municipal Council, including one term as deputy mayor to the late mayor, the Hon. Bill Kennedy, who served in this Parliament's upper House. Rex's career as a fruit and vegetable merchant began when he worked in the fruitery owned by his father, Don. He worked with his parents in the business until they retired in 1978. In 1988 Rex and his wife, Kay, took over the business and moved it to its present site, on the corner of Commerce and Victoria streets, Taree. They also opened another outlet in Wingham. The family tradition continues today, with his sons Don, Paul and Bill working in the family fruit and vegetable business. I had much pleasure playing rugby with Don and Bill for the mighty Old Bar Clams. Rex's contribution to the community also came from his business, with his weekly donation of vegetables to the Neighbourhood Kitchen for more than 13 years. This enabled volunteers to produce nourishing soup for those less fortunate in our community. According to one volunteer, this revealed Rex's very good and generous heart. Rex was also a great sportsman. He was a keen rugby league player and played in grade teams, became a referee following an injury, was a keen hockey player and was chosen as an Olympic Torch relay runner for the Melbourne 1956 Olympic Games. He was a champion sailor, winning the Australian and New South Wales sailing championships. Any way one looks at it, Rex Solomon had an outstanding life and left his mark on the Manning Valley and the Myall Lakes electorate. He was an outstanding person. I wish his family all the very best at this sad time. Vale Rex Solomon, OAM. Read more: Did you know? 