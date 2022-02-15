news, local-news,

An elderly couple is in a stable condition following a motor vehicle accident last night, Monday, February 14 at Bombah Point on the Myall Lakes. NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called to the scene just after 7pm following a report of a serious accident involving a man and woman aged in their 80s. Paramedics treated the 86-year-old man and 82-year-old woman at the scene before transporting the couple to Bulahdelah showground. The helicopter critical care medical team stabilised the couple before they were airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, both suffering chest injuries. No further information is available. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/b5f098fc-8134-48bc-a0c8-f363ed937716.jpeg/r4_93_1796_1105_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg