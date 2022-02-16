comment,

When I was invited to watch a full rehearsal of Taree Arts Council's production of Mamma Mia! - The Musical, there was no way I was going to knock it back. And from my evening spent in the Arts Council shed in Taree, watching the cast being put through their paces, I can say with authority that audiences are in for a real treat. Fans of the movie Mamma Mia!, and people (like me) who grew up with the sounds of the Swedish supergroup ABBA as a soundtrack to their childhood and teens, should not miss this theatre experience. Related: Mamma Mia! Here we go again (and again) It's been a production three years in the making, thanks to COVID continuously getting in the way, and everyone involved is rehearsed to near perfection and ready to hit the stage at the Manning Entertainment Centre on opening night, March 11. From the get go when Samantha Hancock, who plays bride-to-be Sophie Sheridan, opened her mouth to sing the first note in a beautiful clear voice, I got goosebumps. And the goosebumps upon goosebumps continued for the next few hours, in large part because of those distinctive ABBA harmonies, but also due to the quality of what I was watching and hearing. Samantha is perfectly cast for her role, as is everyone else. Kristy Bates and Amanda Gordon, playing Donna's friends Rosie and Tanya, are delightfully funny. The three 'fathers', played by Simon Chivers, Dean Snook and Paul Eade, work terrifically well together (and, I have to say, it was a great relief to hear that Simon, who plays Sam, is thankfully a better singer than Pierce Brosnan who played Sam in the movie). Alex Blenkin is wonderful as the young romantic lead, and Jessie Davidson as Donna takes us through the full gamut of emotion. The leads are well supported by a balanced ensemble of dancers and singers, and the 'booth' singers, who will be singing from the orchestra pit at the MEC, strengthen the chorus and provide sound effects. And, perhaps most importantly, the cast all look like they having a boat-load of fun, but make no mistake - they are working hard. This is a very physical, musically-demanding production. We are blessed to have such talented people amongst us. For an amateur production, nothing about it feels amateur in the slightest; it feels as polished as any professional musical. The comedy is on point, the choreography and the dancing is energetic and tight, the accents are well practised, and, even without decent acoustics and amplification, the sound is sublime. And the simple sets suitably invoke a Greek island. It lives up to the standards of quality we've come to expect from director Gayle Cameron and musical director Don Secomb, who last teamed up for the Arts Council's acclaimed production of Les Misérables at the Manning Entertainment Centre. There are some things I can promise to audiences who see the show. You're going to laugh, and you're going to be hard pressed not to sing along, particularly in the medley in the finale. If you're a mother, you very well might come undone when 'Donna' sings Slipping Through my Fingers (bring a hanky just in case). Highlight for me? Perhaps Voulez Vous, at the end of act one - it was high energy and mesmerising, and sitting here writing about it, I'm getting goosebumps all over again. "It's a lively and happy show. It's what we need," Gayle Cameron told me. And she is right. Mamma Mia! - The Musical is showing at the Manning Entertainment Centre for 14 shows, from March 11 to 27. Book at www.themec.com.au.

