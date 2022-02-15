community,

Students and families in the Manning will benefit from a share of more than 15,700 back to school vouchers that have been distributed across regional and rural parts of Australia. First Steps Count Incorporated in Taree were among the nine organisations across the country who have been granted a number of the $50 vouchers as part of the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal's (FRRR) Back to School (BTS) program. The vouchers can be redeemed at select national retailers or local businesses for school essentials like uniforms, shoes, school bags or stationery. Now in its 18th year, the BTS program has worked with community organisations in rural communities to distribute more than $10.7 million in vouchers and help more than 216,000 students and their families get what they need to start the school year on a positive note. This includes families that have been impacted by natural disasters such as 2019-20 Black Summer Fires, flooding events, and the economic impact of the COVID pandemic. Sarah Matthee, FRRR's general manager, said the BTS program continues to give a helping hand to rural families doing it tough. "The unique aspect of the BTS program is that it taps into the deep understanding and the trusted relationships that local organisations have within their communities to ensure that these vouchers go to families most in need of the support. "For many rural families, schooling and finances continue to be impacted by the pandemic. Although $50 may not seem much, that little bit of extra help can go towards easing their worries in some small way," said Ms Matthee. This year communities raised almost $63,000 in local fundraising across the country. Thanks to this community support, together with funds from the Origin Energy Foundation, FRRR was able to provide an extra 2514 vouchers. 100 per cent of all donations to the program go directly into purchasing a $50 voucher to support a primary or secondary school student in need. BTS vouchers are funded through the support of FRRR donor partners, which include Portland House Foundation, Perpetual Foundation - Julian Flett Endowment, News Corp Australia, Fire Fight Australia Fund, Counter Point Community Services (Cycle Recycle), Bertalli Family Foundation, UNICEF Australia and Origin Energy Foundation, as well as private and individual donors. For more information about the program, visit frrr.org.au/back-to-school/. To support grant programs like this through FRRR, you can make a tax-deductible donation at frrr.org.au/giving/. More about First Steps Count Incorporated in Taree:

