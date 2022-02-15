sport, local-sport,

AS expected, Wingham Rugby League Old Boys won back the Bridgey's Sportspower Shield when accounting for Taree Old Boys in the annual bowls challenge played this year at Wingham. This maintains the status quo with the home team victorious on every occasion since the challenge was inaugurated in 2009. Wingham won 9.5 rinks to accumulate 213 shots to Taree's 6.5 rinks and 171 shots. The day was postponed from last October due to pandemic restrictions. Taree will now host the 2022 challenge in October. Taree manager-tactical advisor Garry Betts conceded the Tigers were too strong but added it was a pleasing performance from the largely inexperienced Taree side. "History shows that Wingham are hard to beat on their home green,'' Betts said. "But I was proud of our effort.'' He added that up to nine Taree City first grade players made their bowls challenge debut. None had sent a bowl down in match conditions before. "As ever, Wingham were great hosts and the catering was first class,'' Betts added. "We're looking forward to returning the compliment next October.'' Wingham supremo Wayne Goward said it was a strong effort from the Tigers. Fours was the order of play, with two games of 14 ends. The Tigers held a comfortable lead at the conclusion of the first game and maintained the advantage despite a partial comeback from the visitors. However, Goward said Wingham will now concentrate on achieving the goal that has eluded every visiting team since 2009 - winning away from home, when they head to Taree in October. "Bring it on,'' he said.

