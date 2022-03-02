newsletters, editors-pick-list,

TWELVE Manning Dragon Boat members will head to the national championships in Adelaide next month as part of the Northern NSW team. Months of hard training and competent direction from the coaching team have been part of the regular regime on the Mighty Manning four times a week since the COVID bubble has lifted. The journey began for MRDBC when Joe Iacono, Wendy Orman and Fay Brooks applied for the positions of coach, assistant coach and manager of the NSW Northern Regional team in late 2021. Their selection meant a huge push to get northern regional paddlers to come and train for the eight two-hour sessions that were being held at the Manning River Dragon Boat clubhouse, next to the Manning River Rowing Club. Recently 12 Manning River Dragons together with other hopeful contenders from the northern regional area, turned up at the clubhouse to trial for the team over a two-week period. They were put through the paces by coach Joe each Sunday for two hours in the heat and under very competitive conditions. The 12 trained for weeks to lift their fitness and strength in a bid to make selection. They are John Roetman (paddler), Louise Watson (paddler), Andrea Manticas (paddler), Cassandra Kyle (paddler), Karen Drury (paddler), Wendy Orman (assistant coach/paddler), Maureen Pratten (paddler), Jess Diamoy (paddler), Warren Blanch (male captain/paddler), Fay Brooks (manager), Judi Poole (drummer) and Joe Iacono (head coach). They will continue to train hard as they complete their final six sessions before heading to the Australian National Dragon Boat Championships in Adelaide on April 8. Here they will compete against all other state regional teams.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/c370a10e-08c5-435f-aa7c-fc568785072f.JPG/r8_186_2985_1868_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg