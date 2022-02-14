sport, local-sport,

GREAT Lakes secured the Manning Cricket Association tier 1 minor premiership when crushing Taree West by nine wickets in a one-sided game at Tuncurry. Opening bowler Will Elliott tore through the Taree West batting lineup to take 5/11 as Taree West was dismissed for 72. Blake Clark finished with 2/17. Great Lakes won the toss and sent Taree West into bat. Elliott ensured this was the right decision when he dismissed opener Will Gregory and Paul Cox for ducks, leaving Taree West at 2/13. The wickets fell at regular intervals from there, save for a 28 run partnership between Nathan Potts, who top scored with 17 and Cooper Garland, who made 15. Earlier skipper Gus Gregory made 16. The Taree West innings wrapped up in 28.1 overs. Liam Simpson fell for 7 in the run chase with the score on 27, however, Drew Townsend and Sam Hull ensured Great Lakes made the tally. Townsend was 31 not out and Hull 24 not out. The win by Great Lakes and the washout of the Gloucester/Taree United game at Gloucester gives Great Lakes an unassailable lead at the top of the competition ladder with one round remaining before the start of the semi-finals. Great Lakes has 36 points, clear of United on 24. Wingham has 21 with Gloucester now secure in fourth place on 15. Taree West is last on 6. United will host Great Lakes on Saturday at Chatham Park with Taree West and Wingham meeting at Johnny Martin Oval. United will probably need to win the game to wrap up second spot

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/34ec9a29-e90a-4f7d-af7f-dc1fb6d88536.JPG/r7_12_2720_1545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg