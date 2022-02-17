community,

TAREE Old Bar Surf Club's popular 'Sunday Sippers' is on hold while the clubhouse is being leased by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). The RAAF will land at the Old Bar airfield for flight training from February 28 to April 8, and will use the surf club during that time for training exercises. Read more: RAAF to use Old Bar airfield for training Generators will be running 24 hours a day at the airfield to support the radar while the RAAF operation is underway. Taree Old Bar Surf Club president, Jane Lynch said it will be a good opportunity to see people using the club and operating separate to the usual hall hires and fundraisers. "It was a difficult juggle as the building looks completed on the outside, but stage two and three of our works are more internal fit outs, so many people couldn't really understand why we hadn't re-opened completely. "Hopefully the small events we did hold helped show that while the club is going great, we have a ways to go." Jane said the club didn't raise much money from the sippers, which ran for nine consecutive Sundays. "It was more about getting the community into the clubhouse,'' she explained. Jane said members relished the opportunity to show the community the new area and plans for the future. "Sippers proved a great success, thanks to the community who supported us." Jane said stage two and three of construction on internal upgrades at the club will start in the coming weeks. "Roof upgrades will begin in March, and then hopefully internal bathrooms and first aid rooms will be completed once the patrol season finishes. "Unfortunately, one of the biggest delays to construction is limited trade availability."

