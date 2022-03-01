Meet the leads of Mamma Mia: Donna's friends

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Manning River Times asked the lead cast members of Taree Art's Council's upcoming production Mamma Mia! - The Musical about their experience playing their roles, how they have prepared and what inspires them. Amanda Gordon plays Tanya, and Kristy Bates plays Rosie, Donna's best friends and two thirds of Donna and the Dynamos. Tell us about your character? Amanda (Tanya): One of Donna's best friends and a member of the Dynamo's girl band, Tanya has been unrepentantly married three times (always to millionaires). A flamboyant personality, her vanity and love of the good life sometimes disguises her warm and generous nature. Fiercely loyal to her friends, fun-loving and an incorrigible flirt, she doesn't take life too seriously. Kristy (Rosie): Rosie is a strong, witty and independent celebrity chef who makes up one third of the marvellous 'Dynamos' alongside her besties, Donna and Tanya. What attracted you to the role? Amanda (Tanya): It is always fun to portray someone with so much confidence, who savours life and has the resilience to bounce back after disappointments. We could all learn a lot from Tanya. Kristy (Rosie): Rosie is a fun and charismatic character who adores her friends. I was drawn to the camaraderie Rosie has with Donna and Tanya as well as the fun and self confidence that Rosie exudes through the show. What do you think the audience will relate to most about her journey? Amanda (Tanya): Tanya's journey is really only from one sunny spot to the next but I think what is most relatable is the deep friendship between the Dynamos, undimmed by time and distance apart. Kristy (Rosie): I'm sure the audience will love Rosie's sense of humour and witty banter but also be drawn into her journey as she realises she is worthy and capable of love. How are you preparing for the performance? Amanda (Tanya): I've been listening to podcasts and shows featuring Emma Thompson and Joanna Lumley to familiarise myself with the very posh English accent. The show is also physically demanding so Zumba and pole dancing classes for fitness. And I sing every day. of course. Kristy (Rosie): Rehearsals six hours a week with extra solo singing lessons with the wonderful music director as well as endless vocal rehearsals with every car trip. What are you enjoying most about the rehearsal process? Amanda (Tanya): The cast and production team have been incredibly friendly and whilst we work hard at rehearsals, it is always great fun. I have also enjoyed creating the chemistry between the Dynamos. Kristy (Rosie): Seeing the production slowly start to come together and make sense. To see how all of our hard work, and that of the cast, the prop builders, directors and ensemble intertwine as it all comes to life. What is your background in theatre? Amanda (Tanya): Mamma Mia! will be my 30th show. Most of that has been with The Players Theatre in Port Macquarie where I have had leading roles in musicals, plays and twice as assistant director. Most recently I played the Killer Queen in We Will Rock You. Kristy (Rosie): Although I've grown up singing and dancing on the stage in this area my first musical performance was in Taree Arts Council's Les Misérables where I was a member of the stunning ensemble cast. What do you love about performing on stage? Amanda (Tanya): Living different lives, inhabiting other people. My favourite game as a child was playing make believe, acting out stories with my sister. For me, acting is that immersive creativity young children enter into in play. It is a privilege to be on stage. Kristy (Rosie): All of it! I love the cast, the energy, the audience. Working closely with Jess and Amanda (Donna and Tanya) has been incredible, as has making friends with the many ensemble singers and dancers, as well as reconnecting with cast members from previous shows. Who inspires you? Amanda (Tanya): Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sutton Foster are big names from the musical theatre world but closer to home there is tremendous depth of talent in our local directors and performers. I am always learning from those around me. Kristy (Rosie): My daughter inspires me. At only 13 she has performed in nine musicals and thrives onstage as a performer. I can only hope to be as awe inspiring as she is. What do you think is the appeal of Mamma Mia!, the musical? Amanda (Tanya):Abba - it's the music. Joyful, sometimes emotional and every song a potential earworm! Kristy (Rosie): Mamma Mia is a fun exciting show about friendship and love backed by the amazing songs of ABBA. It caters to both young and and older audience with its content, amazing songs and energy. What is your favourite scene of the show (without giving too much away!)? Amanda (Tanya):The final megamix dance number at the end of the show is a favourite with every cast member together on stage. It perfectly encapsulates the energy of the show. Kristy (Rosie): The wedding scene. Full of twists and turns and a wonderful singing and dancing number all in one. Thank you, Amanda and Kristy. Mamma Mia! opens at the Manning Entertainment Centre on March 11 and continues to March 27, with shows on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and also matinees on the weekends. Book line at themec.com.au or phone 6592 5466 during box office hours, 10am to 1pm Tuesdays to Fridays. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/5cdd96f9-67d4-4173-a806-63730d9f2c47.jpg/r2_0_1912_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg